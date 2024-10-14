9 of the best Mansfield and Ashfield pubs with real fires to warm you up and get you feeling cosy this autumn and winter

By Kate Mason
Published 14th Oct 2024, 14:20 BST
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, what better time to cosy up before a real fire at one of Mansfield’s traditional pubs.

Thankfully there’s no shortage of pubs in the area where a roaring fire awaits you this autumn and winter.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best pubs to visit with working fireplaces to help keep the chill away.

You're guaranteed a warm welcome in every sense of the phrase at these popular pubs, many of which also boast fabulous views, amazing homemade food and a great selection of real ales and other drinks.

Whether you want somewhere to warm up after a spot of shopping, or a cosy spot to relax after a bracing walk or bike ride, we’ve got you covered.

Many of these places are child-friendly and also welcome dogs, and they come highly recommended with excellent ratings from hundreds of Google reviews.

Cosy Mansfield pubs with fires

The Swan, is a former historic coaching inn that dates back to the 1500's and offers customers a warm welcome. Visit for a hearty breakfast, pop by on your lunch break or come and enjoy dinner. The pub has a 4 star Tripadvisor review, one review said: "I always go here because it's such a lovely and friendly place to go and the staff are so kind and helpful and they will always have a laugh with their customers."

2. The Swan, Church Street, Mansfield

The Swan, is a former historic coaching inn that dates back to the 1500's and offers customers a warm welcome. Visit for a hearty breakfast, pop by on your lunch break or come and enjoy dinner. The pub has a 4 star Tripadvisor review, one review said: "I always go here because it's such a lovely and friendly place to go and the staff are so kind and helpful and they will always have a laugh with their customers." Photo: Google Maps

This cosy pub offers comfort food meal deals and sports on TV in a traditional local with dark-wood interiors. The pub has a 4 star review on Tripadvisor, one review said: "I was there for the football with my mates and got great service by the bar staff and great overall environment."

3. The Talbot Inn, Nottingham Road, Mansfield

This cosy pub offers comfort food meal deals and sports on TV in a traditional local with dark-wood interiors. The pub has a 4 star review on Tripadvisor, one review said: "I was there for the football with my mates and got great service by the bar staff and great overall environment." Photo: submitted

The White Swan is a traditional sandstone pub situated on the village green, just minutes from the beautiful Pleasley Vale and Pleasley pit nature reserve. Enjoy a cosy drink or meal. The pub has a 5 star Tripadvisor review, one review said: "Great food, great for family get togerthers or walkers. Customer service was excellent and very assessible for those with wheel chair users or kids."

4. The White Swan, Meden Square, Pleasley

The White Swan is a traditional sandstone pub situated on the village green, just minutes from the beautiful Pleasley Vale and Pleasley pit nature reserve. Enjoy a cosy drink or meal. The pub has a 5 star Tripadvisor review, one review said: "Great food, great for family get togerthers or walkers. Customer service was excellent and very assessible for those with wheel chair users or kids." Photo: S Burton

