Logistics Supplier Air Recruit Liam Best took part in the passing out ceremony of Douglas 705 Intake at RAF Halton.

As well as passing the course, he was awarded The Rothschild Trophy, which is awarded to the recruit who has demonstrated the highest overall standard in Initial Force Protection Training on the Intake.

AR Best was up against more than 100 recruits who were vying for the prestigious award.

Air Vice Marshal Maria Byford, Chief of Staff Personnel and Air Secretary, presents AR Liam Best with his trophy.

The reviewing officer, Air Vice Marshal Maria Byford, Chief of Staff Personnel and Air Secretary, commended the intake on their work and dedication to their training.

Recalling her own graduation, she told the parade: “I well remember the mixture of emotions that I am sure you are all experiencing now.

“Excitement, happiness, trepidation, and a strong sense of pride at your achievement of completing this significant step of your career in the Royal Air Force.

“As your RO, I am incredibly impressed with your smart turnout and high standard of drill on parade, well done.”

RAF Halton, in Buckinghamshire, is seen as the gateway to the services for the majority of RAF service personnel and has been the home of the Recruit Training Squadron since 1993.

RAF recruits undertake what is described as a demanding 10-week course in which they are introduced to the traditions, ethos, and values of service life that provide the foundation of the “modern, technologically advanced and highly-capable RAF”.

The Graduation Parade marks the end of recruit training and many see it as a memorable day for the recruits, their families and all those at RAF Halton.

Home to about 2,100 personnel from all three services, foreign military, contractors, and civilians, RAF Halton is one of the largest RAF stations.

The RAF says the primary role of RAF Halton is to train military and civilian personnel to perform to the highest standard for military operations.