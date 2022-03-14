Fly-tippers dump scarves which could help in Ukraine in Sutton
Scarves which could have helped the people of Ukraine were among items found dumped in a Sutton street.
An Independent Councillor from Sutton has asked Ashfield District Council’s enforcement team to investigate a case of fly-tipping at the top of St Michael’s Street, Sutton.
Coun David Hennigan, who represents Sutton Central and New Cross on Ashfield District Council, said: “This latest fly-tipping beggars belief.
"Not a day goes by when we don’t see pictures of refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine in freezing conditions.
"For somebody to think it’s okay to dump these items, when they could have been put to good use in Ukraine is so frustrating.”
