Fly-tippers dump scarves which could help in Ukraine in Sutton

Scarves which could have helped the people of Ukraine were among items found dumped in a Sutton street.

By Shelley Marriott
Monday, 14th March 2022, 2:34 pm

An Independent Councillor from Sutton has asked Ashfield District Council’s enforcement team to investigate a case of fly-tipping at the top of St Michael’s Street, Sutton.

Coun David Hennigan, who represents Sutton Central and New Cross on Ashfield District Council, said: “This latest fly-tipping beggars belief.

"Not a day goes by when we don’t see pictures of refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine in freezing conditions.

Satin scarves were among the items dumped in Sutton

"For somebody to think it’s okay to dump these items, when they could have been put to good use in Ukraine is so frustrating.”

