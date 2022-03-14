An Independent Councillor from Sutton has asked Ashfield District Council’s enforcement team to investigate a case of fly-tipping at the top of St Michael’s Street, Sutton.

Coun David Hennigan, who represents Sutton Central and New Cross on Ashfield District Council, said: “This latest fly-tipping beggars belief.

"Not a day goes by when we don’t see pictures of refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine in freezing conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Satin scarves were among the items dumped in Sutton

"For somebody to think it’s okay to dump these items, when they could have been put to good use in Ukraine is so frustrating.”