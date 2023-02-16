Nine of the best places to go for pancakes in Mansfield and Ashfield according to Tripadvisor

Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday, is just around the corner and people across the country will be tucking into the classic dish.
But if you don’t feel like making your own we have put together a list of some places in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, that serve the best pancakes, according to Tripadvisor.
What toppings do you go for?
These are listed in no particular order.
Undefined: readMore
1. Fables Coffee House
Fables Coffee House on The Old Library, High Street, Edwinstowe, Mansfield. One review said: "Went here after spending the weekend in Clumber Park before we headed home. "Had three pots of tea and two lots of pancakes with bacon and maple syrup. Staff were friendly and food was nice."
Photo: Google
2. The Pancake House
The Pancake House on The Plaza, Center Parcs, Rufford. One review said: "We love it here, the food is great, the service is great. "We would love to have the stomach space to eat more and try more but alas, stuffed after one plate of pancakes, we return each time."
Photo: Google
3. The Little Dessert Shop
The Little Dessert Shop on Forest Street, Sutton. One review said: "Ordered the sharer waffle and pancakes. Absolutely amazing price and quality and great fast delivery from Mike."
Photo: Google
4. Cafe Rouge
Cafe Rouge at Center Parcs, Sherwood Forest, Rufford. One review said: "The welcome was good and the staff friendly and attentive. The food was delicious, the kids pancakes had my daughter clear her plate in record time."
Photo: Google