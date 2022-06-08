Five-year-old given Nottinghamshire Police control room tour after sharing 999 video call idea

Cara Chippendale, five, was talking to her mum when she suggested that people should be able to video call the police if they are in trouble.

After pointing out this could help callers who were unable to explain what was wrong over the phone, like children or those who were struggling to talk, Cara grabbed a pen and paper and wrote a letter to Nottinghamshire Police.

She wrote: “Hi police. I want to give you an idea I had to help you. My mummy called 999 to help someone and I thought it would be a good idea for children or people who can’t talk (if they are choking) to do a face call so you know how to help them. If you think this is a good idea, let me know. Love Cara.”

Cara and Charmaine Chippendale with ACC Griffin and control room team

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin was so impressed with Cara’s idea that he wrote straight back to her and invited her to meet him at Nottinghamshire Police’s headquarters for a tour of the force’s new training school and the control room where calls are answered.

After telling her mum she’d like to be a police officer when she grows up, it was no surprise then when Cara showed up for her tour already wearing a police uniform, complete with her own ID card, handcuffs and even a cuddly police dog.

Cara said: “I thought when you call 999, you could set up a face call, so that people could see where you are and what’s happening. For people that can’t hear as well, they could sign to tell people what’s wrong.

Cara Chippendale with her police badge

“I want to be a police officer when I’m older and want to work here because the police trap bad guys and help put them in jail and save the day. I like helping people and giving good ideas, as they can become really good things. It’s been brilliant – I was like happy embarrassed. Everyone clapped when I told them my ideas.”

As well as meeting dozens of officers around police HQ, Cara was able to become a call handler and see how it all works, while she was also able to take dog ‘Sniffer’ along to the Ged Walker Kennels to meet some canine friends in the Nottinghamshire Police Dog Section.

Mum Charmaine, who joined her daughter on the tour, said: “We’re really proud of Cara and her idea and that’s why we encouraged her to write in because we told her that good ideas can help change things for the better if we share them.

“After sharing her idea, Cara was fortunate to be given a tour and we’re really grateful to come round and meet everyone. She’s always asking lots of questions and has always been interested in the public services and people that help other people.”

Cara Chippendale in the control room