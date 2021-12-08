John Radford, her husband and Stags owner, posted on Facebook last night, Tuesday, that he was ‘so happy’ to have his wife back home on his birthday.

He wrote: “Thank you for all the kind words on my birthday. I’m so happy to have my wife back home and she’s on the mend and my kids around me singing Happy Birthday.

“Thank you again to all my Stags family – three points would be nice to top the day off.”

Mansfield Town Chief Executive Carolyn Radford. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Mrs Radford had revealed she was in hospital in an Instagram post on Sunday.

She said close friends would know she had been ‘struggling with ill health for six months’.

The mum-of-three said she had been getting ‘lots of messages asking why I’ve been so quiet’.

In the post, which showed a photo of her hospital bed, she said: “Today, I’m so pleased but also terrified to be finally undergoing what’s now going to be an emergency, urgent and complex operation.

"But hoping to be back on my dancing feet by Christmas and ready for @mansfieldtownfc to face the giants in the 3rd round of the FA Cup in January!

"My amazing family and friends have been my strength lately. My incredible husband, John, deserves a medal - I love you and our three gorgeous boys with all my heart.

“Sending lots of love to you all out there – I guess tough times make us appreciate the good times.”