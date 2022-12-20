The attack took place at around 8pm on December 9, where a man suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and arm.

He also sustained significant facial injuries after being subjected to a further violent assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three hidden firearms were later found by police during a search of a separate property in Bulwell.

Five suspects have been charged after man shot inside house in Mansfiel

Vincent Brown and Brett Goodman, 38, were both charged with a range of firearms offences, including possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Brown, 39, of no fixed address, was also charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown and Goodman, of Mersey Street, Bulwell, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 19, and were remanded in custody and will appear before Nottingham Crown Court on January 16, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives also charged Zeke Dalziel, 26, Ti Carr, 35, and Angela Dalziel, 48, with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Zeke Dalziel, of no fixed address, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, December 17, where he was remanded in custody, and he will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 16, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Dalziel, of Noel Street, Mansfield, has been released on conditional bail to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on January 17, 2023, and Carr, of Allwood Drive, Carlton, was due to appear before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, December 20).