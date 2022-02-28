Five CCTV cameras getting upgraded in Kirkby thanks to £28,500 funding

The five cameras getting upgraded are in Station Street, Kingsway, Nags Head, Market and Kingsway Park.

The cameras are monitored 24 hours a day by trained operatives who review surveillance footage which is used to respond to incidents, support investigations and identify perpetrators of crime and anti-social behaviour across the district.

CCTV cameras are getting upgraded around Kirkby including Station Street and Nags Head

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for Community Safety, said: “It’s fantastic these CCTV cameras are being updated.

“The CCTV cameras, combined with the other projects, should reassure residents that Kirkby is a safe place to visit, work and live.”