Five CCTV cameras getting upgraded in Kirkby thanks to £28,500 funding
Kirkby will be getting a new upgraded CCTV system thanks to Ashfield Community Safety Partnership securing £28,500 from the Office of Police Crime Commissioner.
The five cameras getting upgraded are in Station Street, Kingsway, Nags Head, Market and Kingsway Park.
The cameras are monitored 24 hours a day by trained operatives who review surveillance footage which is used to respond to incidents, support investigations and identify perpetrators of crime and anti-social behaviour across the district.
Coun Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for Community Safety, said: “It’s fantastic these CCTV cameras are being updated.
“The CCTV cameras, combined with the other projects, should reassure residents that Kirkby is a safe place to visit, work and live.”
