Capt Gary ‘Gaz’ Case died aged 50 in 2019, after a struggle with his mental health – and just weeks after he was made an MBE for his efforts in helping to create reserve battalion 8 Rifles.

Now Warrant Officer Class 2 Stuart Chamberlain, who served alongside Capt Case, has cycled to Warsop on the captain’s bike, as part of a 1,000-mile mental health fundraiser.

WO2 Chamberlain, from Birmingham, a full-time reservist, said he wanted to take on the journey over nine days to raise awareness of mental health and let serving and former military personnel, and their families know they are not alone.

Stuart was greeted by family and friends in Warsop. Including Gary's wife, Samantha and daughter, Leonie.

He is raising money for Birmingham Mind and supporting Always a Rifleman, the Rifles’ mental health programme and the Mercian Regiment, where he currently works.

The 47-year-old, who has raised more than £1,000 so far via justgiving.com/fundraising/Stuart-Chamberlain5, by cycling to Army barracks across the country, said he wanted to pay tribute to friends along the way.

On day four of his challenge, WO2 Chamberlain completed just under 120 miles from Cheshire to Warsop, on Capt Case’s bike, after his own was stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Gary Case, who died in 2019, was described as a 'legend in the Rifles' by friend, Stuart Chamberlain.

He was greeted by Capt Case’s wife Samantha and daughter Leonie, as well as several members of their family, on his arrival in Warsop, alongside his own wife Kelly.

WO2 Chamberlain said: “It’s great to raise awareness, break the stigma and let people know they are never alone.

“This is about all of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And being on Gary’s bike means everything.

“I had many kind offers after my bikes were stolen, but this is a fitting tribute as Gary was a legend in the Rifles organisation.”

Capt Case joined the Army in 1991 as a Rifleman in the Royal Green Jackets and rose to the rank of Major.

He served in Northern Ireland and Bosnia, as well as Iraq, where he was hit by a roadside bomb explosion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He left the Army in 2018 and joined the reserves as a full-time reserve service captain.

Mark Case, Capt Case’s brother, said it was great to see WO2 Chamberlain raising awareness and breaking the stigma.