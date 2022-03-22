Members of the Fitness Box gym in Mansfield Woodhouse cheer on Rachel Pickering on the rowing machine during their Ironman Challenge to raise money for defibrillators.

The all-day challenge comprised a 26.2-mile run around the local area and, back at the gym, a 122-mile cycle on static spin-bikes, followed by a 2.8-mile row on rowing machines.

Initially, three members of The Fitness Box gym on Priory Road were due to tackle the fundraiser – David Stone, 45, Katy Bowley, 48 and James Bennett, 40.

But in the end, a group of 15 threw their hats into the ring, raising a tremendous total of £3,500, which will provide Mansfield Woodhouse with its first public defibrillators.

Lloyd Scott (third from right), co-owner of the Fitness Box gym, leads the spin-bike section of the Ironman Challenge.

"The day was a big success,” said Lloyd Scott, co-owner of the popular gym with his partner, Joanne Bradford.

"The three defibrillators have been ordered, and they should be here in the next few days.

"One will be installed here at The Fitness Box, and it will be decided where the other two go.

"They will be valuable assets to a busy community. We hope to never have to use them, but we are aware that even the fittest people can become sick at any moment, so we want to be able to help if that ever happened.

"The money we have raised will supply this kit and also maintain it, so it can serve the area and its residents for many years to come.”

Lloyd, 59, spent 22 years in the Army, serving all over the world, before moving to Mansfield Woodhouse and taking over at The Fitness Box almost five years ago.

During his time at the gym, he has earned a reputation as a charity champion, generating thousands of pounds for good causes, such as Help For Heroes and the King’s Mill Hospital Gamma Scanner Appeal.

This summer, he plans to organise a 24-hour fitness challenge, which will comprise 12 hours of continuous exercise at The Fitness Box and a 12-hour walk.

The route for the walk has yet to be finalised but, in the past, Lloyd has spearheaded a trek to Nottingham and back and also a walking trip along Hadrian’s Wall with a team from The Fitness Box.