First look at planned Mansfield leisure centres revamp

As your Chad exclusively revealed today, new interactive water features and a climbing zone are earmarked for Water Meadows Swimming and Fitness Complex.
At Oak Tree Leisure Centre, plans include a a refresh of the gym equipment, while at Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre, a ‘Poolview’ system will be installed ‘to enhance pool supervision and create a safer swimming environment’.
And pictures have now been released of what some of the developments could look like…
