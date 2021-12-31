First daughter for an Annesley mum arrives on Christmas Day

An Annesley mum and her partner got the ‘best gift ever’ with the arrival of their first daughter on Christmas Day.

By Dale Spridgeon
Friday, 31st December 2021, 10:30 am

Thirty-one-year old Leanne Hucknall gave birth to Jacie-Rae Abby Draycott at King’s Mill Hospital.

The baby was keen to make an appearance four weeks early, and weighed in at 6lbs 7ozs, at 4.21am on December 25, after Leanne was taken into hospital suddenly on Christmas Eve.

Jacie-Rae Abby Draycott is the third child for Leanne and her partner of 14 years Jake Draycott. The pair already have two boys Marshall, aged nine, and Lewis, aged seven.

Jacie-Rae Abby Draycott

Mum says the big brothers are already “besotted” with their new little sister.

Jacie-Rae Abby will carry with her a touching family legacy - she was named after her aunt, Leanne’s sister Abby, who died aged just 18 around 10 years ago.

She will also bear a tribute in name to the memory of her grandad Alf Draycott, who sadly died just a few weeks ago, on December 2, 2021.

Leanne, a full-time mum and originally from Hucknall, said: “Our first daughter is the best Christmas present ever! Her big brothers are absolutely besotted with her and I am loving being a new mum again!

"Through Jacie-Rae ‘Abby’ we will always remember my sister Abby, and through ‘Draycott’ her grandad, Alf, who never got to meet her. I think he was looking our for her and sent her to us on Christmas Day.”

Leanne added: “I want to give a massive thank you to the midwives and neo-natal centre at King’s Mill. They are fantastic people. They made us feel reassured, nothing was too much trouble.”

More Christmas births to follow in your Chad.

