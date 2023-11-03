Firework ban debate 'sparks' up as Chad readers call for 'organised events' only
November 5 marks the anniversary of the Gunpowder Plot in 1605 – a failed attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament in London.
In centuries that followed, communities have since commemorated the failure by setting off fireworks, lighting bonfires and burning effigies.
As we have reached November, a month of longer nights, colder weather, sparkling skies and blistering bonfires, the age-old debate of whether fireworks should be banned has ‘sparked’ up.
Your Chad asked readers if they agreed with calls for a firework ban, and many readers suggested “organised events” were the way forward.
There are numerous arguments for a ban, with activists and experts expressing concerns over animal and environmental welfare, along with “safety concerns” as a reason for stricter regulations.
Commenting on your Chad Facebook page – fb.com/mansfieldchad – Sue Horden, from Mansfield, said one solution would be to “ban” the sale of fireworks entirely – with organised displays only.
Celia Pogmore agreed with the ban.
She added: “They should be restricted to organised events only and not sold to the public – also bangers should be banned.
“They scare animals. When I lived in Ireland, you had to have a licence to set them off.”
Dianne Pritchard, another Chad reader, said: “Ban the ones that are loud for animals and children.
“They should be sold to organised bonfires and not to idiots that let them off at all times of night for weeks before and weeks after.”
Angie Jackson, who also commented on the post, said fireworks "should not" be sold to the general public.
Jonathan Hulbert said fireworks were “not a problem if used professionally.”
And Steph Bushby said: “Not saying ban them, as plenty of people enjoy them.
“However, as a pet owner – I think fireworks should be for organised displays, and said organised displays should keep the community informed.”
But others disagreed, and saw nothing wrong with the annual explosives.
Liam Hedley said: “Love them. So do the kids. We’ve celebrated it for 400 years, and now it annoys people?
“Hopefully, it carries on for another 400 years.”
Marie Dyer said: “Love them. The louder, the better.”