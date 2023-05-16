News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Firefighters prepare to open doors of Shirebrook station to public

Firefighters in Shirebrook are preparing to open the doors of their station in aid of charity.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 16th May 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read

Shirebrook Fire Station, on Portland Road, is hosting an open day on Saturday, June 3, from 10am-2pm.

Read More
Pensioner attacked in Blidworth road rage incident
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A station spokesman said: “We are excited once again to open our doors to everyone for our annual station open day.

Shirebrook Fire Station, Portland Road, Shirebrook.Shirebrook Fire Station, Portland Road, Shirebrook.
Shirebrook Fire Station, Portland Road, Shirebrook.
Most Popular

“Please come along and show your support for our fun-packed day for all the family, raising money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

Attractions include refreshments and a mini fire-engine ride.

Related topics:Shirebrook