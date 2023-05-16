Firefighters prepare to open doors of Shirebrook station to public
Firefighters in Shirebrook are preparing to open the doors of their station in aid of charity.
Shirebrook Fire Station, on Portland Road, is hosting an open day on Saturday, June 3, from 10am-2pm.
A station spokesman said: “We are excited once again to open our doors to everyone for our annual station open day.
“Please come along and show your support for our fun-packed day for all the family, raising money for The Fire Fighters Charity.
Attractions include refreshments and a mini fire-engine ride.