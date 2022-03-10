Firefighters in Ashfield are offering one lucky family a private tour of their station

Well, now is your chance to win one.

Firefighters at the station, on Sutton Road, are offering the ‘great opportunity’ for a family of up to five people to visit during the school Easter holidays, between April 11 and 22.

Posting on the station’s Facebook page, a spokesman said: “You will get to try on our fire kit, sit on the appliance, have a go with some of the kit we use and have a private tour of the station.”

Ashfield Fire Station, Sutton Road, Kirkby.

To stand a chance of being chosen, the station is asking people to tag someone in the Facebook post.

The spokesman said: “One person tagged will be selected at random on April 4 and will be contacted.”

The tour, lasting no longer than 90 minutes, will take place at 6pm on a date to be arranged – although the station warns that it may have to be cancelled at short notice depending on call-outs.