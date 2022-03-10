Ashfield firefighters in appeal to support charities helping those in Ukraine

Crews supported an appeal for items to donate to refugees and worked with Taylor’s Transport to see them delivered to Poland, where many Ukrainians have fled, and on to Ukraine itself.

However, ‘due to the overwhelming response’, they are no longer taking donations.

A station spokesman said: “We have received messages asking if we are still taking donations, unfortunately we are not.

Some of the donations received at Ashfield Fire Station, Kirkby.

“Due to the overwhelming response, and in light of recent advice from the Polish Embassy, we are now encouraging our communities to instead make a donation to a local charity supporting those in need.

“The #HelpUkraine Emergency Appeal has been organised by a partnership of Ukrainian Churches, community organisations and youth groups across the UK to provide essential aid to those in Ukraine who will be affected in the event of war.

“The Ukrainian community in Nottingham is well established, with the parents and grandparents of many coming to the UK as refugees after World War Two.

“Many have family in Ukraine and are deeply concerned for their safety.”

Donate to the #HelpUkraine Emergency Appeal, supported by the Ukrainian Cultural Centre AUGB Nottingham, at gofundme.com/f/helpukraine

The spokesman said: “To directly support refugees and asylum seekers, there are Nottingham-based charities such as the Nottingham Arimathea Trust, and the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Refugee Forum. They work to support refugees as they arrive into this country.”