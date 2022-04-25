Firefighters' delight as Shirebrook car wash raises hundreds of pounds for charity

Firefighters at Shirebrook Fire Station, on Portland Road, hosted a charity car wash.
It is part of a national car wash event promoted by The Fire Fighters Charity, which provides support to the firefighting community.
The charity said: “Every year, hundreds of firefighters across the UK wash as many cars as possible to raise money for our charity.”
Firefighters at Ashfield Fire Station, in Kirkby, raised more than £800 to be split between the charity and DEC Ukrainian Charity at their event earlier in the month.
A spokesman for Shirebrook Fire Station said: “Thank you to everyone who attended our charity car wash.
“We managed to raise a whopping £750 for The Fire Fighters Charity.”