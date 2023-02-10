Rescue teams were called to Brinsley Animal Rescue on Sunday, February 5, at aboutt 3.20pm, after the bull, named Billy, had been sheltering but was unable to stand.

If left in place, seven-year-old Billy could have developed serious medical problems, so assistance was needed in moving him to a place of safety and better comfort to support him in being able to get mobile again.

Volunteers from the local area, the vet and the fire service were all on hand to help Billy, a much-loved rescue bull.

Brinsley Animal Rescue posted on social media on February 6: “Billy was rescued from a dairy farm some seven years ago as a newly-born calf.

“Back then he came to us in the back of a Land Rover – today he weighs as much as a Land Rover, coming in at more than 1,000 kilograms.

“Billy has a leg injury which he has been coping with for a few years. We believe spending time in the cow shed with reduced mobility allowed this leg to stiffen up to the point he could not get the strength to lift his enormous weight.”

Under the guidance of the on-scene vet and the specialist knowledge of Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service's animal rescue team and a crew from Kirkby’s Ashfield fire station, rescuers used a tele-handler from a local dairy farm to successfully relocate Billy to a nearby field.

The rescue mission took five hours but shortly after fire crews left, Billy was soon standing on his own four hooves again.

A Rescue spokesman said: “Two hours after the rescue, his sedation had worn off and Billy, to our absolute joy, stood up, staggered 20 metres before sitting back down, then he stood again and moved further.

“Volunteers checked on him throughout the night and, it’s great to report, he is very much improved.

“We are so relieved, a downed bull of this size is very serious. He is not out of the woods by any means but he has age on his side and many very caring volunteers who love him.

