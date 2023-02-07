Lawrence View Primary and Nursery School was rated as ‘good’ in all areas after inspectors visited in November last year.

Key statements from the recently-published report described the school’s pupils as ‘polite and welcoming’.

It read: “Pupils at Lawrence View describe their school as ‘unique and rare’.

The school, on Walker Street, was rated 'good' in all areas by inspectors.

“It is a place full of ‘kindness’ and where everyone ‘is accepted’.

“Pupils are polite and welcoming. They know that adults will listen to their worries and concerns. They feel safe.

“Lunchtimes are calm and purposeful. A wide selection of activities helps pupils to play alongside their peers. They enjoy the ‘ride on’ equipment and the climbing wall.

“They spoke enthusiastically about Forest School and a recent opportunity to camp overnight on the school grounds.

Lawrence View pupils pictured on 'Earth Day' at the school last year.

“The school rules are well understood by all. Pupils have high expectations of their own conduct.

“When their peers need help to live up to these expectations, pupils support each other to understand how and why things have happened.

“They know that on the rare occasions bullying happens, adults will sort it out quickly.”

The Walker Street school was also praised by inspectors for its ‘broad and balanced curriculum’.

The report stated: “Leaders promote positive relationships and have high aspirations for all pupils.

“Most subjects have been carefully considered to help pupils know and remember more over time.

“In some subjects, leaders have identified aspects of the curriculum that pupils need extra help to learn. They ensure pupils recap this tricky knowledge often.

“Teachers use questions and quizzes well to check what pupils can recall.”

Overall, the school received a high level of praise in the Ofsted report in all areas, which the report said is also reflected in parents and carers’ opinions.

