Fire station open day cancelled - but pit trust celebration goes ahead

Nationally, all football fixtures have been postponed this weekend – including Mansfield Town’s clash with Bradford City – ‘as a mark of respect’ following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The Tour of Britain has been abandoned, and today’s rugby, racing and cricket fixtures postponed, but many will take place over the weekend.

Locally, Shirebrook Fire Station’s planned open day on Saturday, September 10, has been ‘postponed to a later date’.

Many events have been cancelled following the Queen's death.

However, Pleasley Pit Trust confirmed its open day will go ahead as planned.

Stalls, entertainment, refreshment and engines running are confirmed for the free event on Saturday, September 10, from 10am-4pm.

A spokesman said today: “Following the sad passing of the Queen yesterday, we have had several messages asking if our open day will still be going ahead.

“We want to reassure the public and stallholders, our event will be going ahead as planned. Please do come and support us.”

Mansfield Museum confirmed it was opening as planned.

A spokesman said: “We look forward to welcoming our community in the coming days to spend time together.”

Tonight’s show at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre is also going ahead as planned.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm tonight's performance of Talon – The Best of the Eagles will go ahead as planned following the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen last night.

“We look forward to welcoming the community to our venue to spare a thought together.”

Whitwell Festival is also going ahead over the weekend.

A spokesman said: “While we are saddened to hear of the death of the Queen, we have made the decision that Whitwell Festival will still go ahead this weekend.”