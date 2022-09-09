Mansfield Town v Bradford City is postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II died last night aged 96. A ten day period of mourning has been triggered which is likely to affect sporting events.

The Queen died “peacefully” last night aged 96 triggering a 10 day period of national mourning across the country, starting today.

All EFL games have now been postponed as the nation pays their respect.

An EFL statement said: “Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

“This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

“Further information, in respect of how football, Clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.

“Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.”

Horse racing was halted on Thursday following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, while Friday's play in cricket's Test match between England and South Africa was called off.

All Friday's race meetings in Britain have also been cancelled, along with the same day's Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy cricket fixtures.

The second day of the PGA Championship golf on Friday will not take place.

Formula 1 is planning a minute's silence with all teams prior to practice on Friday for the Italian Grand Prix, with the race weekend to proceed as planned.

At the US Open tennis in New York, organisers said "to commemorate the passing of Queen Elizabeth II" there would be "a moment of silence prior to the start of the first women's semi-final match between Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia".

The 10 day period will see flags flown at half-mast and books of condolence opened across the country as preparations are made for the Queen’s funeral.

The Queen’s body will also be taken to Parliament, where she will lie in state in Westminster Hall until her funeral.

Media coverage will also reflect the mourning period – with TV and radio stations expected to follow a code of conduct.

The temporary measures will reportedly include the suspension of comedy programming on BBC and the recommendation that DJs play inoffensive music.

Parliamentary business will be suspended for 10 days.

The London Stock Exchange is also expected to close for a short period of time.

The Queen will have a full state funeral at Westminster Abbey. It will include a two minutes' silence, which will also be observed by the rest of the nation.

The day of the funeral will likely be declared an official day of national mourning.

Although shops, offices and schools are likely to close, it will be up to individual organisations whether they still want to open or not.