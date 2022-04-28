Fire service launches new plan to protect and serve communities across Mansfield and Ashfield

In the plan, NFRS presents its ambition for the service and sets six strategic goals which it says ‘will help to fulfil our purpose of creating safer communities’.

The plan is based on its assessment of the risks of fire and other emergencies within the county.

It has been developed with support and engagement from communities, which has helped to develop and prioritise the commitments it contains.

The six strategic goals the plan sets out are:

Help people stay safe from fires and other emergencies; Improve fire safety in the buildings people live and work in; Respond immediately and effectively to emergency incidents; Continue to support and develop the NFRS workforce and promote an inclusive service; Continue the service’s improvement journey to deliver an outstanding service; Manage and invest in the service to ensure it is fit for the future.

Chief Fire Officer Craig Parkin said: “Our assurance through the CRMP is we will do all these things over the next three years.

“I want to say a big thank you as well to those who developed the CRMP, which took many months to develop.

Craig Parkin, Nottinghamshire's new chief fire officer, officially launched the new plan

“We went out to public service groups within communities where these services are delivered and a big thank you to those who got involved.

“It is really useful and we have shaped the CRMP and listened to your comments.”