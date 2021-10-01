Finding more environmentally friendly ways to travel around Nottinghamshire

Travel Choice has provided information and advice to thousands of people on different ways to travel in Nottinghamshire, promoting more environmentally friendly transport choices since 2018.

The new funding will mean that the council can continue to promote active travel to more businesses across Nottinghamshire, with more grant money available, continue to provide free ‘Dr Bike’ cycle maintenance sessions for employees at their workplaces, continue and expand its work with Jobcentre Plus centres in Ashfield, Mansfield, and Worksop, helping jobseekers as they look for work and training opportunities, start working with ten primary schools to promote more walking, cycling, and travelling by scooter to school, building on the development of the School Travel Toolkit and work with ten health centres in a pilot project to encourage greater use of active travel by patients by providing electric bike and push bike loans, as well as and Fitbit activity trackers and walking / cycle travel information packs.

Nottinghamshire's Travel Choice programme has received more funding

Coun Neil Clarke MBE, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council’s Transport and Environment Committee, said: “I’m very pleased that the Travel Choice project is continuing in Nottinghamshire. It’s great news for the county and it means that we can continue helping local people and businesses, by supporting them with more sustainable travel.

"The team have helped reduce the number of single occupancy car journeys in our county, easing traffic congestion, and promoting more sustainable and environmentally friendly options.

“I’d like to congratulate the team for winning this extra funding.”

The programme has had very positive feedback from residents, employees, and businesses across the county.

Richard Mitchell, chief executive at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The NHS and social care are busy, pressurised environments to work in and many of us have long commutes to work.

"But irrespective of the distance, as a large employer I think Travel Choice is a great opportunity to support colleagues with their physical and mental health."