More wildlife-friendly verges to allow wildflowers to grow planning in Notts

Nottinghamshire now has more 15 wildlife friendly verges as part of Nottinghamshire Council’s commitment to supporting nature and wildlife, including Worksop Road and the B6034 in Edwinstowe.

The council is now planning to introduce a further 11 of these verges which are cut just once a year, to encourage wildflowers to grow and feed bees

Other areas, including the A608 verges at Sherwood Business Park at Annesley, have been planted with wildflowers to help attract wildlife and improve the environment.

Coun Neil Clarke MBE, chairman of the Transport and Environment Committee

Via East Midlands, the council’s highways partner, has also planted more than 160 new trees along some of the county’s roadsides with plans for the same again this year.

Coun Neil Clarke, council transport and environment committee chairman, said: “This is an excellent initiative and it is pleasing to hear more wildlife-friendly verges will be rolled out across Nottinghamshire.

“We recently installed signs at these locations to explain these verges have a reduced cutting frequency and the feedback so far from local communities on this scheme has been positive.

“But although this excellent initiative has been a real hit, it’s important to note it is not possible for us to do this on all verges across Nottinghamshire.

“This is because road safety for all highways users will always be a top priority for us.”