FindCasper: Romanian rescue dog on the run from Thoresby holiday home

Casper went missing from the Thorseby area.

An appeal has been made for a Romanian rescue dog that is on the run from his family’s Thoresby Estate holiday home, with a recent sighting reported near Warsop.

Casper is a microchipped and neutered Romanian rescue dog who ran away from his family's holiday home in Thoresby Park, Nottinghamshire, on Thursday, June 26.

Casper, who was wearing a black harness at the time, jumped from a window of the property, raising concerns about possible injuries.

His owners, who live in Cambridge, have had to leave their accommodation, but they are remaining in the area until he is found.

Lisa Dean from Beauty's Legacy, a Nottinghamshire-based animal charity dedicated to locating and reuniting missing and stolen pets with their owners, is assisting the family during this difficult time.

Lisa and a team of volunteers have been putting up posters in the area as the search for Casper continues.

As of Tuesday, July 1, Lisa shared there had been a positive sighting of Casper near Warsop, and it appears that he is uninjured.

The public is urged not to approach, whistle at, or chase him. Instead, please report any sightings to the charity at 07866026343.

Cameras, food, and water have been placed down by the charity for Casper in the surrounding areas, but residents are urged to continue leaving water out if they live or work nearby due to the scorching temperatures.

To help with the search, join ‘CASPER, nervous rescue, missing Thoresby, Notts NG22 #FindCasper’ at www.facebook.com/groups/2545708055667110.