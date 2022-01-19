Find out about college opportunities at Mansfield open day
School leavers and adults thinking of furthering their education can learn more about life and studies at Mansfield’s West Nottinghamshire College at its first open event of 2022.
On Saturday, February 5, the open event, which runs from 10am to 1pm at the Derby Road campus in Mansfield, will enable visitors to speak to tutors from all curriculum areas including sport, music, health and social care, hairdressing, catering, childcare, business and more.
There will be information on-hand for individuals aged 19 and above who are looking to study either a professional course in areas such as hairdressing and beauty therapy or accounting or childcare, a short course in a hobby-related area such as digital photography, sewing or floristry, or even an Access to Higher Education programme, designed to prepare adults for university-level studies.
Those who are looking to study at the college after school can learn more about life at college, the kind of experience they will get in a college classroom, and discover the extra-curricular activities open to them once they become a student.
Student support teams such as financial support and additional learning support will be available to advise individuals on the help they can offer.
Additionally the careers team and apprenticeship team will be available for potential new students and their parents to speak to.
To register for the open event, visit www.wnc.ac.uk/open-evenings-and-events.
