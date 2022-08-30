Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sale of the final unit marks the successful conclusion of deals on Aria Park which have helped to attract a range of SMEs and start-ups to on site, resulting in new employment opportunities and further inward investment for Mansfield and the local area.

Commenting on the deal, CPP director, Stuart Waite, said: “We are delighted to have advised on this scheme from site acquisition through to completing the sale of all 18 units.

"To have sold a considerable proportion of these units ‘off plan’ demonstrates the level of demand for high quality business space in the area.

The final unit on Aria Park, part of Sherwood Oaks Business Park in Mansfield, has been sold

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Congratulations to Priority Space and HG Sites for delivering the scheme in a challenging environment. We wish all of the new occupiers success in their new premises.”

Current occupiers include Diamante Crafts, Titan Stretchfilm, PW Pro, PNE Controls, Hall Fast and Morgan Wright.

Lee Buchanan, from Priority Space, said: “We are delighted to have completed the disposal of all 18 units so swiftly after achieving Practical Completion in April 2022.