Final unit sold on Aria Park industrial scheme in Mansfield

The final unit on Aria Park, part of Sherwood Oaks Business Park in Mansfield, has been sold by Commercial Property Partners (CPP) on behalf of clients Priority Space and HG Sites.

By Shelley Marriott
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 2:34 pm

The sale of the final unit marks the successful conclusion of deals on Aria Park which have helped to attract a range of SMEs and start-ups to on site, resulting in new employment opportunities and further inward investment for Mansfield and the local area.

Commenting on the deal, CPP director, Stuart Waite, said: “We are delighted to have advised on this scheme from site acquisition through to completing the sale of all 18 units.

"To have sold a considerable proportion of these units ‘off plan’ demonstrates the level of demand for high quality business space in the area.

“Congratulations to Priority Space and HG Sites for delivering the scheme in a challenging environment. We wish all of the new occupiers success in their new premises.”

Current occupiers include Diamante Crafts, Titan Stretchfilm, PW Pro, PNE Controls, Hall Fast and Morgan Wright.

Lee Buchanan, from Priority Space, said: “We are delighted to have completed the disposal of all 18 units so swiftly after achieving Practical Completion in April 2022.

"We purchased this site in 2020 with a view to developing out a speculative scheme to address the supply and demand imbalance for units of this size in and around the town, and to have sold all of the units to a such a diverse mix of local and regional companies is a fantastic result.”

