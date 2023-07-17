PICTURES: Check out these nine photos from Mansfield’s annual OneFest parade
The inaugural OneFest kicked off on Saturday, offering seven days of culture, conversation and comedy.
It was launched with Nottinghamshire’s first Learning Disability Pride event, which saw a parade through Mansfield town centre.
The OneWalk began almost five years ago, but has proved such a success that it has been turned into OneFest.
Festival events include activism, live entertainment, interactive competitions and creative events each day.
On Thursday, July 20, learning disabled members and allies will be back in the Market Place, for a protest from 10.30-11.30am.
For more information about the week’s events in Mansfield and Ashfield, see onefest.oneconversation.co.uk/onefest-2023
And here are nine photos from the Mansfield town centre parade which kicked off the seven day festival.