PICTURES: Check out these nine photos from Mansfield’s annual OneFest parade

Hundreds of activists and community campaigners flocked to Mansfield town centre to kick off the annual ‘OneFest’ event – a learning disability festival full of arts and culture events.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:56 BST

The inaugural OneFest kicked off on Saturday, offering seven days of culture, conversation and comedy.

It was launched with Nottinghamshire’s first Learning Disability Pride event, which saw a parade through Mansfield town centre.

The OneWalk began almost five years ago, but has proved such a success that it has been turned into OneFest.

Festival events include activism, live entertainment, interactive competitions and creative events each day.

On Thursday, July 20, learning disabled members and allies will be back in the Market Place, for a protest from 10.30-11.30am.

For more information about the week’s events in Mansfield and Ashfield, see onefest.oneconversation.co.uk/onefest-2023

And here are nine photos from the Mansfield town centre parade which kicked off the seven day festival.

OneFest Pride March. Activists call for change with a 'Not Satisfied' banner in Mansfield.

1. OneFest Pride March

OneFest Pride March. Activists call for change with a 'Not Satisfied' banner in Mansfield. Photo: Jason Chadwick

OneFest event organisers and volunteers were part of the parade.

2. OneFest Pride March

OneFest event organisers and volunteers were part of the parade. Photo: Jason Chadwick

The parade was a celebration between OneFest and PRIDE celebrations.

3. Solidarity

The parade was a celebration between OneFest and PRIDE celebrations. Photo: Jason Chadwick

All ages were involved with the parade.

4. Support

All ages were involved with the parade. Photo: Jason Chadwick

