Fields ablaze as Shirebrook firefighters tackle multiple 'deliberate' fires in scorching heat

One of the incidents occurred on Monday, July 18, with a crew from Shirebrook Fire Station being called at about 5.40pm to extinguish a field fire at Bolsover Castle.

Working alongside colleagues from Alfreton, Bolsover and Clay Cross, they were able to contain the flames and stop the fire spreading.

However pictures show how the large area of field had been left charred and blackened by the blaze.

Derbyshire fire crews also attended a field fire and combine harvester well alight on Monday

A Shirebrook station spokesman said: “Amazing effort by everyone involved. Unfortunately this fire is believed to be deliberate.

“Shirebrook would like to thank the local residents of Bolsover for bringing us a constant flow of ice cold bottled water. We really appreciate this gesture!”

This came after firefighters from Shirebrook joined crews from Clay Cross, Alfreton, Staveley and a water carrier from Clay Cross in tackling another field fire and combine harvester well alight at 1.35pm.

A solitary tree was left standing as flames nibbled at the edge of a field of barley or wheat, as shown in dramatic aerial photographs from the scene.

The fire was deemed accidental due to machinery.

A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “Not only do deliberate fires have an impact on the environment and communities they affect, but they can also impact on our resources and our response to other incidents.

“While our crews are dealing with deliberate fires, it can affect our ability to respond to other more serious incidents such as house fires or road traffic accidents; this is why it is important that people help us tackle deliberate fire setting and use the independent reporting line FireStoppers.

“As part of anti-social behaviour week, we are encouraging anyone with information about deliberate fire setting to report it anonymously to FireStoppers by calling 0800 169 5558 or online at firestoppersreport.co.uk.”

