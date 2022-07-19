Sutton man set fire to girlfriend’s house while she and her two kids were inside

Danny Fretwell had recently separated from the woman and was in the process of moving his belongings out of her home on Spinners Close, Mansfield, on the evening of October 13, last year.

Prosecutor Jon Fountain said he ‘turned up under the influence of drink or drugs or both’ and argued with his partner before setting fire to boxes and bags by the back door.

“He remained there for ten minutes while the blaze took hold,” he said. “The first she knew about it was when she heard her daughter shouting: ‘What has he done?’”

Danny Fretwell.

When he was challenged by a neighbour outside, 25-year-old Fretwell said: “It's her problem now,” before running off.

The patio doors were on fire and glass exploded inwards into the property. Smoke and heat damage extended to the first floor windows.

“So fierce was the heat the gutting collapsed,” said Mr Fountain. “The bathroom window cracked under the heat. There was potential for the fire to spread through the house and cut off their escape route.”

The fire brigade extinguished the fire but the damage to the rented house was estimated to cost between £15,000-£20,000.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Fretwell later phoned his partner to say the fire was started inadvertently with a discarded cigarette, but investigators found three cigarette lighters and concluded it had been started deliberately.

He handed himself into police five days later.

Mark Sharman, mitigating, said Fretwell’s ex-partner is standing by him despite the fact he endangered her life and the lives of her children.

He suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is on the autistic spectrum, and has served the equivalent of an 18-month sentence, he said.

“Had he thought about it he almost certainly would not be appearing before you today,” Mr Sharman added. “He knows how dangerous and incredibly stupid is actions were.

“It preys upon his mind that the outcome of his actions could have been much worse.”

Fretwell, of Griffin Road, Sutton, admitted arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered, on February 16.