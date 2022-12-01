Festive fun as crowds gather in Eastwood for Christmas lights switch-on

This year’s light switch-on event took place on Tuesday, November 29, when the Christmas lights were switched on at 7pm outside Eastwood Library, followed by a fireworks display at 8pm.

Visitors were able to enjoy the annual festive fairground in Iceland car park, as well as a Christmas market and carol singing on Victoria Street.

Families were urged to head over to the DH Lawrence Museum’s Secret Garden with the children to visit Santa’s Grotto.

Mayor of Eastwood Ken Woodhead and Deputy Mayor Kathrym Boam with Father Christmas.

Spark! drummers could be seen parading the streets, creating a magical live theatre experience with live music and coloured lights.

There were also additional stage acts and theatre, along with a beautiful acoustic duo from Eastwood Churches Together.

Coun David Grindell, Broxtowe mayor, Coun Ken Woodhead, Eastwood mayor, and Coun Kathryn Boam, deputy Eastwood mayor, led the official countdown for the light switch-on at the main stage by Eastwood Library.

Drummers from Spark! lit up the streets of Eastwood.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Eastwood outside Santa's Grotto.

