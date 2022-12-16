Festive fire engine tour brings Christmas magic to families in Brinsley
A vintage fire engine decked with Christmas lights toured the streets of Brinsley – helping to raise more than £500 for retired firefighters.
Residents and visitors turned out in their dozens to see a 1939 Leyland Wheeled Escape fire engine lit up with Christmas lights, which made its way around the village on a special voyage starting at the Durham Ox pub.
The tour was also attended by Santa Claus and his elves, who collected donations and handed out sweets and chocolates to children.
The weekend event, which took place on Saturday, December 10, was organised by Nottinghamshire firefighter and local resident Arron Enever.
He said: “The tour consisted of a vintage fire engine which was supplied by Bygone Fire Engines.
“It is owned by John Todd, who is a retired sub officer from Arnold Fire Station.
“Every year he lights up the fire engine and attends events in the hope of raising money for charities.”
A total of £560.34 was raised on the night through bucket collections for The Fire Fighters Charity, which exists to support the mental, physical and social needs of all serving and retired firefighters.
The money will be used by the charity to continue providing pioneering support to its beneficiaries.
Arron added: “It is hoped that the event can run every year now and fingers crossed will get bigger and better.
“Please could we say a big thank you to everyone that came out to support us on the night and everyone that helped make the event a success.
“This includes John Todd of Bygone Fire Engines, Paul Bell at PB Fire, Nigel at the Durham Ox, Janet and Brian Enever, all other volunteers and of course, Santa Claus!”