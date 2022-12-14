The Christmas Day event will be held inside Plumptre Hall, behind St Mary’s Church.

The Christmas Community Special will take place inside Plumptre Hall, which is just behind St Mary’s Church, from 1pm to 6pm on Christmas Day, providing good company, food and entertainment for anyone in the community who is lonely or has fallen on hard times.

The event has been organised by local couple Darren and Linda Bowles, who said they are “spreading the love of God” by helping others this Christmas.

Darren said: “Last year, my wife’s family is in Essex so we went there, and then we came back and travelled over to my family in Lincolnshire – and by the time we were done, we were exhausted.

“So we said this year that we’d do something for other people.

“This is for anyone that will be on their own on Christmas Day, be it a single parent, widow, elderly couple, someone new to the area that will be away from family, basically anyone on their own and would like some company in a warm, friendly space, or a family that is struggling financially and worrying about putting food on the table or afraid to put the heating on.”

It is hoped the event will mimic a ‘traditional family Christmas’, with board games, movies and classic Christmassy food.

Local businesses and other residents have also chipped in to help.

Darren said: “We’ve had some lovely donations from Matthew Walker, some individual Christmas puddings to give out. Warburton’s has given us loads of cobs and we’ve had some cash donations to buy food for the event, as well as people dropping off biscuits and tea etc.

“We’re moving our own telly in there to play Christmas DVDs and we’ll do the old-fashioned games and make it like a traditional family Christmas.”

Darren emphasised: “We want to try and make sure that it is only people that are on their own or struggling. We want a focus on people who need it.

“There’ll be volunteers on the day who can then become befrienders to people too, so it’s a beautiful thing.

“We are not holding this event for our own recognition but to recognise Jesus Christ working through us.”

The event must be pre-booked.