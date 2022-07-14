The summer celebration kicks off in a marquee at the park on Thursday, August 4, at Mansfield District Council's brand new evening event, The Bohemian Rhapsody Experience, with live music and a film screening.

Then on Friday, August 5, the fun continues at a family orientated festival with junior discos and another cinema screening in the marquee, plus outdoor entertainment and children's activities from 11am to 4pm.

It is the first of two free council-run summer holiday events. There will also be a summer festival at Carr Lane Park, in Mansfield, on Wednesday, August 17, from 11am to 4pm.

The Brass Funkees who will be playing at the festival on August 5.

During the evening event on August 4, live music from Freddie Mercury tribute act Joseph Lee Jackson will hit the stage at 5pm until 6.15pm.

And this will be followed by a cinema screening of the acclaimed Bohemian Rhapsody film, a biopic of the legendary British rock band Queen, at 6.25pm. The event ends at 8pm.

Fun seekers are invited to bring a camping chair or picnic blanket and advised to arrive early to save their spot, as space inside the marquee will be limited.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: "It's great that our events programme is back in full swing after two years of interruption and we hope these celebrations of summer will bring families together for some free entertainment at a time when people are feeling the pinch from the cost of living crisis.

Punch and Judy will be making guest appearances at the festival on August 5

"There's something for everyone so mark the date and don't forget to bring a chair or blanket to sit on."

On Friday, the film being screened, from 12.30pm to 2.10pm, will be Encanto, about a teenage girl facing the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.

Hot food and drinks available at both the Thursday and Friday events and will include pizza, burgers, ice cream, Blondie Brownies and coffee and cakes.

Expect circus entertainment at the festival on August 5

Friday's festival will feature music from a six-piece roaming band called Brass Funkees, children's story times, boxing taster and BMX bike skills sessions, Punch and Judy shows and children's discos in the marquee between 11am to noon and from 2.30pm to 4pm.

Other attractions include hook a duck, bubble and circus skills workshops, giant garden games, a 'wonky Olympics', messy play activities, walkabout entertainment and free giveaways, such as wildflower seeds, Frisbees made of recycled plastic and colouring pencil sets.

The council's Community Safety team will also be there with children's games and prizes and the Museum will be laying on craft activities.

Among the stalls will be zero waste retailer Mansfield Refillery, Tooth Fairies, featuring tales with the tooth fairy and singalongs, Nottingham Health and Wellbeing hub and waste company Veolia, which will have a recycling quiz plus prizes.

Maun Refuge will also be serving selling authentic Syrian food at the Friday event, including savoury dishes, deserts, sweets and Arabic coffee.