The museum, run by Mansfield District Council, is teaming up with Nottingham Festival of Science and Curiosity and there will be free activities for all ages to enjoy.

Megan Shore, the festival producer, said: “We’re so excited to be able to work with Mansfield District Council to bring the festival back out into spaces across the area and we’ve put together such an exciting line-up of activities, especially including some in-person workshops."

There will be a museum exhibition exploring toys and games produced during the Space Race years of the 1950s and 60s, from ray guns and space patrol walkie-talkies to moon shoes and flying saucers, running from Tuesday, February 8, to Wednesday, February 16.

An electric racing car from Nottingham Trent University will be on show at the Four Seasons Shopping Centre

There will also be a variety of science-themed displays created by local schools as part of a competition, which will go on display at the museum from February 8, to February 19. The winner will be announced on February 11.

The festival, meanwhile, will be broadcasting the daily Curiosity Show on Notts TV between 4pm and 5pm from February 7, to February 11.

There will also be other festival events being held at Mansfield Library and an electric racing car from Nottingham Trent University on show at the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

Hands-on half-term museum activities running in tandem with the festival include make your own lava lamp out of everyday objects on Tuesday, February 15, from 10am to 12.30pm, make your own spinning top and find out how MRI medical scans use magnets to create internal images of the body on Wednesday, February 16, from 10am to 12.30pm, make your own paper helicopters and find out how design and size affect the way it flies on Thursday, February 17, from 10am to 12.30pm and colour and design your own cube robot on Friday, February 18, from 10am to 12.30pm.

For more about the festival visit www.nottsfosac.co.uk.