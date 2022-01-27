Mansfield scored strongest in the categories of measuring and setting targets and in community, engagement and communications.

The council formally declared a climate emergency in 2019 and has since been working hard to develop a strategy and action plan to enable the council to meet its target of being carbon neutral by 2040.

Coun Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for Environment and Leisure, said: “We are pleased to be mid-table in these rankings especially as our efforts to mitigate climate change and council carbon emissions only really began in 2019 and since then we have had the unexpected pressure of focusing on dealing with the effects of a once-in-a-century pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helping tackle climate change

“We know that there is still a lot of work to be done and the scorecards released today by Climate Emergency UK are a useful guide as to which areas of action need most attention and where to focus our efforts in the future.

“We have already taken major decisions to promote a greener way of life in the district, including building new council housing to a higher energy efficiency standards than is currently required by building control rules, and we have just taken on a Climate Change and Sustainability Officer to help spearhead our efforts to become carbon neutral.”