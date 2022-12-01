Visitors to the established festival, which boasts more than 170 food and drink traders, will not have to travel far however, as the event, which was previously held at Clumber Park, near Worksop, is moving to a new location just minutes away.

Thoresby Park is a neighbouring estate, making it even easier for residents of Nottinghamshire and surrounding areas to enjoy a great day out at one of the region’s best-loved foodie festivals, which next year takes place on Saturday-Sunday, September 16-17.

In addition to a feast of street food traders, bars, and artisan producers, the family-friendly festival also offers a range of have-a-go activities for visitors to take part in, from wine-tasting sessions and cocktail masterclasses, to a specialist children’s cookery school allowing younger visitors to make their own tasty treats, which in previous years has included pasta, butter, gnocchi and ice cream.

A children's cookery workshop at a previous festival.

The festival’s popular Cookery Theatre will also return for 2023.

Previous guests have included Masterchef’s John Torode, Bake Off’s John Whaite, TV chef Phil Vickery and food author Rosemary Shrager, who have hosted cookery demonstrations in the 500-seat theatre.

The line-up for the event’s tenth anniversary will be announced in the coming months.

The weekend will also include a range of fun activities for families to enjoy, including circus skills workshops, face painting, fairground rides and a selection of gifts, crafts and homewares in the event’s shopping area.

Gareth Evans, Thoresby Park event manager, said: “Thoresby Estate is extremely pleased Festival of Food and Drink has chosen the beautiful surroundings of Thoresby Park to host its anniversary event in 2023.

“The amazing quality of food and drink on offer at the event is testament to the high numbers of visitors the show attracts each year.”

