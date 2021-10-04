Faster diagnosis and treatment at Sutton hospital thanks to new diagnostic units

The hospital has opened a new endoscopy unit and a mobile CT scanning unit.

Dr Steve Foley, consultant gastroenterologist at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Foundation Trust, said: “This new unit is an enormous boost to our capacity and will help us bring down waiting times for diagnostic tests and ensure that many more people can start treatment or receive reassurance promptly.

"We plan to offer nearly 5,000 extra tests by the end of March, which makes a huge difference to all those patients and their loved ones."

Kings Mill Hospital

Sherwood Forest Hospitals Foundation Trust’s chief Eexecutive, Paul Robinson, said: “Together with our new mobile CT scanning unit, we know that the new endoscopy unit will help us to reduce unnecessary waiting for patients.

“We understand how worrying and distressing it can be for patients and their loved ones whilst they’re waiting for tests and investigations, and we want to ensure that we’re seeing those patients as quickly as possible so that they can either be given the all clear or receive a diagnosis and start a plan of treatment.”