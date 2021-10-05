Debbie Williamson has been busy crocheting a host of cheeky characters to adorn red post-boxes and other items left at unexpected locations.

One of the first toppers Debbie made featured a happy gathering of the popular puppets Sooty, Sweep and Sue. It can be seen on Clipstone Road, opposite Kingsway Hall, near the old post office.

Another of her toppers, which is yet to be placed, features an angel and two babies.

Sooty, Sweep and Sue made by Debbie Wiliamson pictured on top of the red postbox

It is hoped it will help mark Nottinghamshire SANDS Baby Loss Awareness Week which runs from October 9-15. The wool for the project was donated by the Kirkby wool and haberdashery store the Artful Buttoner.

Another of Debbie’s cute collections sees a gathering of badgers, which Debbie says is currently a “work in progress.”

It is destined to go onto a post box at Matlock Bath. It represent’s Debbie's interest in the countryside, walking with an all-women group known as the ‘Badger Brigade.’

More of the wondrous woolly characters made by Debbie Williamson

Debbie, 55, also makes little “worry worms” and “pocket hugs,” which she drops off, whilst out walking, with the aim of “spreading a little happiness and love.”

She said “I just really hope they bring a smile to the faces of those who find them.”

She has made a collection of ‘pocket hugs’ for Clipstone Youth Club members to help them remember their friend Evie Wilson, who died aged 13, earlier this year. Several larger hearts and a butterfly were placed on a memory board the youngsters created in Evie’s memory.

Debbie Williamson's pocket hugs

Debbie said: “I wanted to bring a little comfort to the youngsters at what was a very difficult time in their lives.”

The keen crafter, who has been unable to work as a holistic therapist due to Covid, has been able to spend hours on her projects.

She said “I love crocheting, it’s so relaxing, I like to use it to bring a bit of joy and happiness back to the world. We all had such a rubbish time with Covid. I just want to make people smile.

"Random acts of crochet kindness are done worldwide, you make something and leave it for others to find. It’s nice to think you have brightened up someone’s day.”

Debbie Williamson on one of her walks.

Another creative gathering of critters destined to bring smiles in Mansfield