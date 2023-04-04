Farmers urged to be vigilant after spate of thefts from tractors in the Bilsthorpe area
Farmers are being urged to be extra vigilant after several reports of thefts in the Bilsthorpe area.
A post on Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood south policing team’s Facebook page said: “Police are asking farmers to be vigilant after a recent theft of several advanced farming system guidance boxes and screens have been stolen from 15 tractors.
“Offenders have broken the locks of the tractors to gain entry to steal the items.
“It is also helpful if you can record any serial numbers of your equipment so that any stolen items we recover can be returned back to their owners.
“Please report any suspicious activity to the police by calling 101 or 999.”
The team covers Bilsthorpe, Caunton, Lowdham, Southwell and villages.