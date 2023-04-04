Easter egg donation to Forever Stars charity from Nottinghamshire's A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service

Running for a fifth consecutive year it aims to collect and donate more than 100 easter eggs for Forever Star’s upcoming Easter egg hunt event during the Easter bank holiday.

Forever Stars, a Nottingham-based charity, which is dedicated to supporting families affected by baby loss, has a long-standing relationship with A.W. Lymn who are proud to provide ongoing support to the charity via a variety of fundraising activities.

The Easter egg donations can be dropped off at any of the 27 A.W. Lymn branches across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, including Mansfield and Sutton, until tomorrow (April 5).

A.W. Lymn managing director, Matthew Lymn Rose, with some of the donations

Matthew Lymn Rose, managing director of A.W. Lymn, said: “It's always a pleasure to collaborate with this incredible charity, and we are committed to making a positive contribution to the families they assist.

“The past four years have been very successful thanks to the generous people and businesses in the area, and we hope this year will be the best yet.”

Jo Sharp, operations and fundraising manager at Forever Stars, said: "A.W. Lymn has been, and continues to be, a phenomenal support of both myself and Forever Stars.

"As a very small charity, supporting hundreds of baby loss families within the community, we couldn't do what we do without their invaluable support, and for that I will be forever grateful.