Fantastic prizes for Notts schoolchildren up for grabs in Tour of Britain competitions

As anticipation builds ahead of stage five passing through the county on September 8, Nottinghamshire County Council is offering pupils an opportunity to get their creative thinking caps on to be in with a chance of winning some great prizes.

There are several ways schools and youngsters can get involved, from designing the starting flag and winning trophy to creating a helmet to be worn by the Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling team, which features Ollie Peckover from Ruddington and Mansfield’s Ross Lamb in its squad.

The flag and trophy competitions have been developed in partnership with the county council’s partners Arc Partnership and SCAPE, while the helmet competition is being run in conjunction with Via East Midlands, Ribble Weldtite and Nottingham Print and Web Ltd.

Team Sky’s Ian Stannard was presented with his trophy by competition winner Eva Smith in 2018

The lucky winner of the flag competition will have their design professionally made and receive a special invitation for themselves and their whole class to visit one of the Notts Outdoors day centres, where they will take part in an environmental education activity.

They will also receive VIP tickets to the start of the race, where they will be invited to wave the starting flag in West Bridgford, and a special Robin Hood-themed tour of the iconic Sherwood Forest.

The winner of the trophy competition will also have their design professionally made and will receive VIP tickets to the finish of the race in Mansfield, where they will be invited to present the trophy to stage winner, as well as a family adventure golf ticket at Rufford Abbey.

Both the flag and trophy competition winners will also get to keep a real version of their winning designs and the closing date for entries is Friday, July 15.

Meanwhile, secondary school-age students and young people can enter the county council’s design a cycle helmet competition, with the lucky winner having their winning design transferred onto helmets to be worn by the Ribble Weldtite team during the Nottinghamshire stage of the showpiece event. The closing date is Monday, July 18.