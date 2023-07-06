News you can trust since 1952
'Fantastic night' as winners crowned at Inspire Awards ceremony in Mansfield

The winners of this year’s Inspire Awards were unveiled at a special awards evening in Mansfield.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read

Hosted by Notts TV’s Noise Floor presenter Mark Del at Mansfield Central Library, the bi-annual event recognises the individuals, teams, partners and organisations who have made a significant impact through their work with Inspire.

Launched in April 2016, Inspire delivers services in Nottinghamshire on behalf of Nottinghamshire Council, including public libraries, archives, arts, instrumental music teaching in schools, adult learning, Inspire College, Nottinghamshire Music Hub and the Education Library Service.

The response to this year's Inspire Awards was overwhelming, attracting 250 nominee submissions from members of the public, learners, and colleagues across the organisation.

The Inspire Awards 2021-23 was held at Mansfield Library on June 29. Photo: Inspire.The Inspire Awards 2021-23 was held at Mansfield Library on June 29. Photo: Inspire.
The Inspire Awards 2021-23 was held at Mansfield Library on June 29. Photo: Inspire.
The shortlist for this year included key partners such as Miner2Major, a five-year landscape partnership scheme supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Imperial War Museums and Inspire Youth Arts.

Peter Gaw, chief executive officer of Inspire, said: “We are immensely proud of the outstanding individuals and partnerships that we work with at Inspire. We have the privilege of working with incredibly talented and dedicated teams within Inspire and across our library network.

“The Inspire Awards serve as a platform to celebrate the staff who make our services truly excellent and leave a lasting impact on our customers.

“It was a fantastic night and really highlighted the range, depth and impact of the work Inspire is able to undertake, commission, host and lead right across Nottinghamshire.”

For more information about the Inspire Awards, projects on the shortlist and a complete list of winners, visit rb.gy/imnpq

