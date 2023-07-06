A vehicle crashed into Well Pharmacy, 137 Nottingham Road, Selston, on Saturday, July 1.

Since the incident, the team announced “some changes” for patients as repairs on the building are carried out, which includes a pop-up car park pharmacy.

A spokesman for Well Pharmacy said: “We’d like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by having to close.

“The closure has been due to a vehicle striking the pharmacy over the weekend. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

“Unfortunately, with safety our primary concern for customers and staff, we’ve now ascertained through rigorous checks that for safety reasons – amid repairs – we may not be able to return to our normal operation for some time.

“We plan to place a bespoke portable pharmacy in the car park on a temporary basis to ensure we can continue to support our patients.

“We will be supporting our patients with prescriptions from our sister pharmacy in Kirkby, with medications being delivered directly to their homes free of charge.”

The temporary pharmacy is expected to be in-situ and operating from Tuesday, July 18.

Signage has been placed at the Well Pharmacy in Selston to inform customers of the changes.

Officers were called to the building on July 1, after receiving reports a car had crashed into the side of a building.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “The driver of the car, an 89-year-old man, was taken to hospital after sustaining minor injuries."

An investigation into this incident is still ongoing.