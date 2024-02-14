Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Maintaining good oral health has a significant impact on overall health and quality of life, while poor oral health means people often cannot participate fully in society due to pain, poor nutrition and loss of confidence.

However, it can impact on individuals of all ages.

Coun Linda Woodings and CDS chief executive Helen Paisley (both centre) with the new Nottingham City oral health improvement team. Photo: Submitted

The team will deliver the oral health programmes, based on local need, working with partners to target where they can have the greatest impact, including:

Supervised tooth brushing programmes in schools and early years settings

Delivering training to health / non health professionals for both child related and vulnerable adult / older people services

Supporting care homes to implement NICE and CQC guidelines

Distributing Oral Health resources

More information about the service is available at communitydentalservices.co.uk/oral-health-improvement/ nottinghamshire-oral-health-page/nottingham-city

Helen Paisley, CDS chief executive, said: “Maintaining good oral health is so important to overall health and wellbeing and quality of life.

"We are really looking forward to promoting positive oral health messages directly to children through supervised toothbrushing and to people working in care who support groups such as vulnerable elderly in care homes and people with complex needs.

"The opportunity to work in Nottingham compliments the work of our county oral health team and our clinical community dental service teams and will really allow us to reach right into the heart of communities across Nottingham.

“Our oral health teams have great experience in building partnerships and working through established networks to make lasting improvements in oral health where it is needed most, and we are really looking forward to working here in Nottingham.”

Coun Linda Woodings (Lab), portfolio holder for adult social care and health at the council, added: “Tooth decay and poor oral health remain a serious issue and one that is not distributed evenly across society.

"It can have a negative impact throughout life including missed days at school or work.

