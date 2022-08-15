Family of former Notts factory worker seek information following asbestos-related cancer death

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

June Crawford died at 80 after being diagnosed with mesothelioma.

June Crawford, who died aged 80, worked at Ericsson Telephones Ltd (ETL) in Beeston, from 1958 to 1961 in the machine drilling section.

While working at the factory, June’s job involved drilling holes in components being manufactured for use in telephones.

She began working at there aged 18 and believed she was exposed to asbestos.

She told her legal team before she died that she believed that asbestos boards were sited beneath the drills and around their workstations.

June also believed there was pipework lagged with asbestos insulation installed around the factory and maintenance men would have to remove the asbestos insulation to effect repairs.

June moved to Northamptonshire around 1989.

She was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a cancer caused by exposure to asbestos, on May 15, 2020, and sadly died from the disease on August 17 the same year.

June’s husband and family are now trying to understand the link between her former workplace and the cancer that lead to her death.

Helen Ashton, asbestos claims solicitors at Leigh Day, said June’s former colleagues and others who worked at the factory are urged to come forward with any information that could prove useful.

She said: “We are appealing for former colleagues and others who worked at Ericsson Telephones Ltd, either in the machine drilling department or on maintenance around the factory, to come forward with information about asbestos and its use on the premises.”

The company was founded as British LM Ericsson Manufacturing Co Ltd in 1903 as a joint-venture between the National Telephone Company (NTC) and LM Ericsson of Sweden.

After the NTC's operations were taken over in 1912, the company became solely owned by Ericsson. ETL remained an independent company until 1961, when it was taken over and ceased to exist as a separate brand.