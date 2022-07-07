Businessman Shane Crossland, whose brother Mark’s ashes are buried in the grave, blasted: “I believe this is damage and theft of my property. I will be seeking legal advice.”

It’s just the latest controversy to hit the Nottingham Road cemetery, which is run by Mansfield District Council.

Last week, the Chad reported on a similar complaint by John Thompson, of Langwith, who had been ordered to remove a pleasant surround he had installed for the grave of his parents in the same cremated remains section of the cemetery.

BEFORE - the highly praised surround that Shane Crossland created for his brother's grave at Mansfield Cemetery.

Cemetery officials said it was against the rules that John had signed up to when leasing the burial plot, and could cause a hazard for visitors and staff.

Now Shane, 58, who runs Balmoral Flat Roofing in Mansfield Woodhouse, reveals his family received a similar warning from the council in April.

And a month later, staff removed the log-effect and white stone border, with membrane to stop weeds, that he had spent a day making and forked out £70 for.

“I was fuming,” said Shane. “I wrote back to them saying they had no right to do it.

AFTER - how Mark Crossland's grave looks now after its new surround was removed by cemetery staff.

"I felt victimised because other graves in the cemetery had borders and stones.

"I did it to make the grave look nice and presentable, and the whole family were so pleased.

"Now they are deeply upset and very angry with the council for the reckless actions of ripping out the memorial. It has hurt my 79-year-old mum especially.

"What is also worrying is that there are a lot of children’s graves in the cemetery, which have lovely surrounds, decorated with toys and balloons. They look so beautiful and must be very comforting for the families.

"If the council abides by its so-called rules and starts to remove those, it could open a Pandora’s box. Those families would be devastated.”

The circumstances surrounding Mark’s death make the Crossland family particularly emotional. For he was just 29 when he died in 2004 of an aggressive form of cancer, leaving wife Kathryn and two children, aged four and seven months.

Since then, they have all caringly looked after the grave, even though it has often been plagued by an infestation of moles.

However, the council insists families are strictly not allowed to personalise graves, while mementoes or ‘extras’ are permitted only on headstones or their plinths.

A spokesperson said: "The rules stipulate that nothing must extend into the lawned area in front of, or to the side, of the headstone. This is because it might prevent the staff from keeping the graves neat and tidy, and create a hazard to others.

"We have to ensure the cemetery is a safe place for all.”

After Shane’s complaint, he received a reply from Haylee Stewart, administration supervisor for the cemetery, who “apologised for any distress caused”.

However, she pointed out that “we are in the process of contacting all owners with infringements to their graves”.

She added: "If the cemeteries team has removed any items, all belongings will be stored and available for the grave owners to collect at their convenience.