When a family chooses to inter their loved one’s remains, there is a choice of grave options, including traditional or lawn graves and woodland burial plots.

A traditional grave allows families to erect a kerb made from natural stone around the body of the grave, allowing further personalisation of the space.

Lawn graves usually feature a headstone, but the surrounding area is grassed. Memorial items are allowed on the plinth only.

All grave spaces have specific rules, laid out in the cemetery regulations.

Mansfield Council is responsible for Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse, Pleasley Hill and Warsop cemeteries and jointly responsible for Mansfield Crematorium with Ashfield and Newark & Sherwood councils.

Mariam Amos, council strategic director, said: “Periodically we look at graves which can have an array of items such as lanterns, chippings, chimes, ornaments, fencing and planted shrubs in front of and around the headstone.

“We are seeing a small number of families memorialising loved ones in this way, but they go against regulations.

“If you are maintaining a lawn grave but adding fencing, plants or trinkets anywhere but the headstone, this hinders our staff from maintaining the area.

“The last thing we want to do is cause any unnecessary upset if trinkets have been moved or damaged due to maintenance.”

“While we appreciate families may wish to personalise the grave space, we must ensure the cemetery is a safe, tidy, and accessible place for all.”

