News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

'False alarm' reported after fire engines called to historic Mansfield town centre building

An ‘unknown’ false alarm was recorded in Mansfield after firefighters were called to the historic Old Town Hall in the town centre.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 14:39 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Crews from Ashfield and Warsop Fire Stations were dispatched to Market Place following the call on Tuesday, September 5.

Firefighters from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station posted on Facebook: “Appliances from Ashfield and Warsop Fire Stations responded to a fire call at the Old Town Hall in Mansfield town centre. No fire was found in the building.”

Read More
'It's in my blood' says Mansfield fire museum volunteer with 'heroic' firefighti...
Ashfield Fire Station shared a photo from Mansfield town centre on Tuesday, September 5.Ashfield Fire Station shared a photo from Mansfield town centre on Tuesday, September 5.
Ashfield Fire Station shared a photo from Mansfield town centre on Tuesday, September 5.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “The fire alarm had activated, and people had been evacuated from the building.

“Firefighters conducted a search of the building and there was no sign of fire. The incident was recorded as a false alarm with the cause unknown.”

Related topics:MansfieldAshfieldAppliances