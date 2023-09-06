'False alarm' reported after fire engines called to historic Mansfield town centre building
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crews from Ashfield and Warsop Fire Stations were dispatched to Market Place following the call on Tuesday, September 5.
Firefighters from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station posted on Facebook: “Appliances from Ashfield and Warsop Fire Stations responded to a fire call at the Old Town Hall in Mansfield town centre. No fire was found in the building.”
A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “The fire alarm had activated, and people had been evacuated from the building.
“Firefighters conducted a search of the building and there was no sign of fire. The incident was recorded as a false alarm with the cause unknown.”