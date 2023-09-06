'False alarm' reported after fire engines called to historic Mansfield town centre building

Watch more videos on Shots!

Crews from Ashfield and Warsop Fire Stations were dispatched to Market Place following the call on Tuesday, September 5.

Firefighters from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station posted on Facebook: “Appliances from Ashfield and Warsop Fire Stations responded to a fire call at the Old Town Hall in Mansfield town centre. No fire was found in the building.”

Ashfield Fire Station shared a photo from Mansfield town centre on Tuesday, September 5.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “The fire alarm had activated, and people had been evacuated from the building.