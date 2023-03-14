Mansfield Council says it has attempted to fix repeated problems with leaks to the roof without success.

Problems have led to water getting into the building and damage has been found inside. In some areas, the Westdale Road centre needs a wholesale replacement including boarding and insulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roof membrane also requires replacement in other areas due to water damage.

The Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre in Mansfield.

The roof had been due for replacement in 2029, but the authority says it needs to bring the plans forward. Now it plans to go out to tender and find a contractor for the works.

Delegated decision papers reveal the works will cover more than half of the total roof area, alongside replacements to air handling and conditioning units for the changing room and the gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, the project is expected to cost the council £550,000, including £95,000 for the air conditioning units and up to £425,000 for the roof.

A further £30,000 will be needed to design the project, which will go out to tender for a contractor by the end of the month.

In a report, Marie Clay, council leisure and community wellbeing manager, said: “The current roof was installed in 2009 and has been failing in a number of areas over the last seven years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Repairs to the existing roof membrane over this time have failed to resolve the leaks in a number of areas. “Water ingress and damage are evident inside the building.

“The roof, in a number of areas, requires wholesale replacement, including boarding and insulation, and in other areas the membrane requires replacement.

“The best approach is to pull both the roof and AHU replacement schemes forward to take place together in 2023/24.”

The authority adds it does not have the “electrical and mechanical expertise in-house” to conduct the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through finding a contractor for the work, the authority adds it hopes to reduce the carbon footprint, energy and operational costs of the centre.